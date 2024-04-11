Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $203,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.86. 1,224,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

