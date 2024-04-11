Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,116,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,265 shares.The stock last traded at $57.67 and had previously closed at $57.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.