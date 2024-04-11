Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 11,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

About Utah Medical Products

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.