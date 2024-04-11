USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $147,939,140.64 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at $147,769,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

