Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the March 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Urban One by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Stock Performance

NASDAQ UONE opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $118.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

