UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.01 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.03 and a 200-day moving average of $517.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,860,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,150,045,000 after acquiring an additional 250,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after acquiring an additional 527,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,961,369,000 after buying an additional 324,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,244,158,000 after buying an additional 542,424 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

