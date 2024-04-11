United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.