UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Down 1.9 %

PATH stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 250,295 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in UiPath by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.