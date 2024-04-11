U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.53. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

