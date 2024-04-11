Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TWIN opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.