Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $51,662.63 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

