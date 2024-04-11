TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Buys £49,630.88 in Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen purchased 47,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95).

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

LON TFIF opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.33) on Thursday. TwentyFour Income has a twelve month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £788.22 million and a PE ratio of -3,513.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.59.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

