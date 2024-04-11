TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Buys £49,630.88 in Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen purchased 47,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95).
TwentyFour Income Stock Performance
LON TFIF opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.33) on Thursday. TwentyFour Income has a twelve month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £788.22 million and a PE ratio of -3,513.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.59.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
