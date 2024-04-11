Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $561.23 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

