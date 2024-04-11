Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.97.
Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab
In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
