Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

