Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,631,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,994 shares of company stock worth $95,800,362 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

