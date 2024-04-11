Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 193,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,046 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.