Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 226,974 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LYB opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

