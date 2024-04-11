Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

