Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

