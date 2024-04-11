Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.85 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

