Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 140 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $682.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $679.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

