Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

