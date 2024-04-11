Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.47.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.50 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.