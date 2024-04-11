Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

