Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.81.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $224.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.37. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

