TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of TransMedics Group worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

TMDX stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,408 shares of company stock worth $9,465,421 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

