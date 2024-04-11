Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.48. The stock had a trading volume of 82,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

