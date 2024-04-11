Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 2,080 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,020,000 after buying an additional 761,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. 856,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

