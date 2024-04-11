Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
