Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of FLEX opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

