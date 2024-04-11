Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 1,139 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.26.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.