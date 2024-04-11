Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $136,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

