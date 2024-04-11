Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

