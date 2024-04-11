Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $371.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

