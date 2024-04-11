TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $34.79

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.79, but opened at $35.80. TORM shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 260,666 shares traded.

TORM Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.78 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

TORM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 57.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

