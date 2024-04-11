Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Top Ships has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

