Tobam Sells 907 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

