Tobam Sells 444 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Corning were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

