Tobam Sells 230 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

