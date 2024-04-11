Tobam Has $302,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Tobam lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CGI were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 805,973 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,813,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,884,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CGI by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,026,000 after acquiring an additional 401,717 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $104.98 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

