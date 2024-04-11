Tobam Has $248,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tobam cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

ROP opened at $535.99 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.88 and a 200-day moving average of $529.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.