Tobam Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tobam increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $428.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.32. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

