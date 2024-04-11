Tobam Has $165,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $3,616,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

