Tobam Decreases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,378 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

