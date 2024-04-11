TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.96

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.96 and last traded at C$36.96, with a volume of 9819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on X. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.14.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

