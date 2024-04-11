ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Sidus Space stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.68. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

