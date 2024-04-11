The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

