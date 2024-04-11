The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $25,331,414.08 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 2.7 %

LSXMA stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

