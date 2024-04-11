The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $97.62. 99,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

